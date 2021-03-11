Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Price Target at C$40.40

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

TSE:TOY opened at C$40.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.33. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$9.73 and a 52-week high of C$42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of C$4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.24.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

