Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target at GBX 5,516

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,516 ($72.07).

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,750 ($101.25) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,652 ($73.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,974.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,264.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

