Brokerages Set Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) PT at $54.20

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Perrigo alerts:

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.62. 1,052,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,373. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.