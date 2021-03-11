Brokerages Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Target Price at $44.00

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:TIGO traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 54,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $41.18.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Springowl Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

