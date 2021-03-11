Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Target Price at $32.18

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.18.
Several research analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
DEI traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $37.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,037,000 after acquiring an additional 355,329 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $172,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,360,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,237,000 after acquiring an additional 645,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
