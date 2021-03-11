Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Target Price at $32.18

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $37.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,037,000 after acquiring an additional 355,329 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $172,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,360,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,237,000 after acquiring an additional 645,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.