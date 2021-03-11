Brokerages Set Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Price Target at $7.20

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 627.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 82,349 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDTX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,775. The stock has a market cap of $119.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

