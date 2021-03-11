Brokerages Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Target Price at $39.43

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.19. 4,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,849. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,485,368.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,878 shares of company stock worth $2,928,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,769,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,334,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

