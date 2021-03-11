Brokerages Set 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target at $47.83

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $38.23 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $375,523.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,805.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $2,606,933.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 971,474 shares of company stock worth $42,364,861.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

