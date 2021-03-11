Brokerages Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. The Wendy’s reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

Shares of WEN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.13. 86,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,299. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 326,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 780,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

