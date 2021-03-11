Brokerages Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.03. Targa Resources reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after buying an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $22,624,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after buying an additional 832,535 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

