Brokerages Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Ross Stores posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 386.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

Shares of ROST opened at $124.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $127.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.79, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

