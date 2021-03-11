Brokerages Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce sales of $20.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings. Evolus posted sales of $19.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $56.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $56.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $106.88 million, with estimates ranging from $88.68 million to $135.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evolus.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Evolus by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Evolus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
