Brokerages Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce sales of $20.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings. Evolus posted sales of $19.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $56.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $56.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $106.88 million, with estimates ranging from $88.68 million to $135.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evolus.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.59.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.49. 17,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,668. The firm has a market cap of $421.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Evolus by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Evolus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

