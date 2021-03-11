Brokerages Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.11). Amyris posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33).

AMRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amyris by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 1,991,720 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amyris by 1,008.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 6,277,958 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Amyris by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,452,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after buying an additional 489,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 1,488,720 shares during the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

