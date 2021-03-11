Brokerages Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. Xylem posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

XYL traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $101.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,096. Xylem has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,453. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,507.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,183 shares of company stock worth $4,038,837 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 267,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,309,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,750,000 after buying an additional 48,844 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.