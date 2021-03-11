Brokerages Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce sales of $503.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.00 million and the highest is $508.50 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $211.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OPKO Health.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

OPK traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,669,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544,392. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,896.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,758,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 281.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.