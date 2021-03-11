Brokerages Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.36. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

MEDNAX stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,711,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,888 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 631.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,798 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 106.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,324 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

