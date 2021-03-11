Brokerages Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.68. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.34 to $11.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.47.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $165.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.