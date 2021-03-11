Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $17.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 144,778 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 175,502 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,001,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,467,244. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

