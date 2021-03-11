Brokerages Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Global Medical REIT reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of GMRE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,314. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $684.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 57.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 48.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

