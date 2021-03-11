Brokerages Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report sales of $20.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.57 million and the highest is $20.57 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $19.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $81.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.77 million to $83.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $80.86 million to $85.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%.

FDUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $379.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

