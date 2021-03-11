Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Announce -$2.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.32). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.84) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($9.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.25) to ($8.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,957,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.27. 7,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

