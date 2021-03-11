Brokerages Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post sales of $84.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.21 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $135.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $381.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.20 million to $410.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $471.59 million, with estimates ranging from $428.10 million to $521.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $48.15. 8,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,008. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

