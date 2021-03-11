Brokerages Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.39 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post sales of $77.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.72 billion to $82.91 billion. Apple posted sales of $58.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $336.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.62 billion to $341.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $350.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $339.49 billion to $358.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $119.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.