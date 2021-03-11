Brokerages Anticipate Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to Post $0.06 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Absolute Software posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABST. TD Securities boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABST traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 36,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,219. The company has a market capitalization of $753.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

