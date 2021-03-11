Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to report $37.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.30 million and the highest is $37.54 million. Broadwind reported sales of $48.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $174.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.40 million to $176.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $199.94 million, with estimates ranging from $191.60 million to $208.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

BWEN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 75,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

BWEN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 468,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $103.32 million, a PE ratio of -101.65 and a beta of 1.72. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

