Broadcom’s (AVGO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVGO. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $459.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $443.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock valued at $43,343,061. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 128,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 33.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $1,216,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

