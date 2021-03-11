Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) rose 5.3% on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $460.00 to $540.00. The stock traded as high as $446.90 and last traded at $443.60. Approximately 3,787,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,924,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $421.25.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.74.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,673 shares of company stock valued at $43,343,061. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $181.08 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.