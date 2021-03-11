Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $15.51 on Tuesday, reaching $436.76. The company had a trading volume of 60,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $468.35 and a 200-day moving average of $406.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.74.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,673 shares of company stock valued at $43,343,061. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.