Brinker International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,178 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 918% compared to the typical volume of 214 call options.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,544 shares of company stock valued at $861,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brinker International by 77.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.24.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

