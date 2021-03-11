Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 6,050 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 57,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $23.58.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

