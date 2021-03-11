Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 2,075 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $212.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $110.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.24.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

