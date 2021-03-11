Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,100 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 1.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,517. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.