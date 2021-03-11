Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. MarketAxess comprises approximately 2.2% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MarketAxess worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after buying an additional 118,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,072,000 after buying an additional 48,152 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $14.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $527.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,706. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.99. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,836,215. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

