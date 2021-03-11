BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Up 9.1%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s share price rose 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $64.90. Approximately 1,113,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,151,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.48.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $56.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,871.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock worth $213,924,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

