Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 404,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,027,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 93,540 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWPX. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NWPX opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $336.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

