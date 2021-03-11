Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 2,937 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $6,082,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sysco by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 66,251 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

SYY stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.36. 14,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,487. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,166.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $83.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

