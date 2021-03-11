Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,238,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,852,000 after buying an additional 1,283,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,279,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after buying an additional 1,136,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.27. 19,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

