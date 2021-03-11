Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 26,333 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of SJI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,991. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

