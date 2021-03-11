BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

