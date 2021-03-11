Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the February 11th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BRNE remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 150,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,587. Borneo Resource Investments has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
Borneo Resource Investments Company Profile
