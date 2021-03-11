boohoo group (LON:BOO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $345.43

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 345.43 ($4.51) and traded as low as GBX 313.83 ($4.10). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 334 ($4.36), with a volume of 4,917,499 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOO. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on boohoo group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. boohoo group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 415.38 ($5.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 345.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 321.69. The company has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.53.

In other news, insider Iain McDonald purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £335,000 ($437,679.64).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

