Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOLT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of BOLT stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $35.98.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.
See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.