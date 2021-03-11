Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOLT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edgar Engleman bought 200,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Insiders have purchased 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000 in the last 90 days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

