Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $41.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOWFF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

