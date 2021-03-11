BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 31st

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.09.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.