BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 31st

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

