bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Up 6.3%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $30.04. 2,250,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,373,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,254 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,409,000 after buying an additional 65,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,940 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

