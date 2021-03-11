Blockport (BPT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.23 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00051889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.00703987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00066396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport is a token. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blockport Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

