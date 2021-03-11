Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Blink Charging stock traded up $5.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.95. 158,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,430,026. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 4.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39.

In other Blink Charging news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $3,532,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,425,981.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

