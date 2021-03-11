Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of Blink Charging stock traded up $5.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.95. 158,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,430,026. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 4.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.
Blink Charging Company Profile
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.