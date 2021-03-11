Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.38

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 1040437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

BXMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,176,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 848,202 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,172,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,826.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 182,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.