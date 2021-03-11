BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE BSD opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $16.02.
BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Company Profile
