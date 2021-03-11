BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE BSD opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $16.02.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

