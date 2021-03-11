BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Up 2,288.9% in February

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 2,288.9% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE MYN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. 124,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,494. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $13.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Featured Article: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.