BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Up 2,288.9% in February

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 2,288.9% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE MYN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. 124,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,494. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $13.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 311,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

